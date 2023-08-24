ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1,562.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291,740 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $16,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 639,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

