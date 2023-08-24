ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 156,844 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 134.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,844 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $18,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,216,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
Xcel Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.71. 1,122,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62.
Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL
About Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.
