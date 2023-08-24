ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $18.80 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 123.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,033 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $18,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on SU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.