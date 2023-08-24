ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 188,067 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,160,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of New Relic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $110,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at $549,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,518 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,995. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on New Relic

New Relic Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE NEWR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.05. 117,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.