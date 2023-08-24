ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 100,994 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 138.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,994 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $17,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,735. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $228,955.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,598.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,832.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,574,152 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

