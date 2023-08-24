ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 326,240 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 307.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 432,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,240 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.35. 1,173,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,660,292. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

