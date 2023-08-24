ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 40,903 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 40,903 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $20,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 43.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,594 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 410,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $81,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,660 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.89. 511,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,078,601. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.93 and its 200-day moving average is $211.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,265 shares of company stock valued at $46,836,516. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.02.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.