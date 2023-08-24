Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) recently:

8/17/2023 – Expeditors International of Washington is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $86.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Expeditors International of Washington is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $104.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/6/2023 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.94. 242,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,465. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

