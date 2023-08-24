Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,935.40 ($37.45).

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.83) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 19th.

LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,740 ($34.96) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,914.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,835.99. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,537 ($32.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,160 ($40.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44. The company has a market capitalization of £25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,180.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, insider Craig Boundy sold 49,553 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,913 ($37.17), for a total value of £1,443,478.89 ($1,841,641.86). Also, insider Lloyd Pitchford bought 13,327 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,945 ($37.57) per share, for a total transaction of £392,480.15 ($500,740.18). Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

