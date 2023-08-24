EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. EZFill had a negative return on equity of 213.46% and a negative net margin of 74.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.

EZFill Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of EZFill stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.66. EZFill has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Get EZFill alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZFill

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) by 154.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.16% of EZFill worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EZFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.