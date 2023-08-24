EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.52. 3,614,617 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 915% from the average session volume of 356,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

EZGO Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZGO Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EZGO Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Free Report) by 126.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of EZGO Technologies worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Battery Cells and Packs, and E-Bicycle Sales. It also rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; and sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

Further Reading

