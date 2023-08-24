Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.00. 9,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 18,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India.

Further Reading

