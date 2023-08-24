FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.87. 3,590,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average is $102.50. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

