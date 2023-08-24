FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 4,488 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.74. 1,606,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,771. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.20. The company has a market cap of $308.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

