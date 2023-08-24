Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 248.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,644 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 1.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 54,342 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 114,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 64,230 shares in the last quarter.

SPMO stock remained flat at $57.94 during trading on Thursday. 4,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,800. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

