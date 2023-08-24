Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,389 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 159.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 392,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after buying an additional 241,005 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $29,103,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,102,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,663,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $101.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

