Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $105.05. 666,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,339. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.57.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

