Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 3,260 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,177,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.96. 44,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,026. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

