First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 10,158 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,769 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,349 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 579,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $200,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 779,814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,670,000 after acquiring an additional 65,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 137.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $176,671,000 after acquiring an additional 676,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $14.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $412.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161,062. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $432.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

