First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 13,657 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 314,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,384,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,124,113. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $227.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

