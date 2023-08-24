First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 29,651 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,224,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,835,473. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $140.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

