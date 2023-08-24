First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,721 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,454 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,594. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $42.96. 1,133,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,350. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 2.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

View Our Latest Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.