Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.78.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

