Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,604,768 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.62% of Morgan Stanley worth $2,371,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 134,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 50.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,246,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37,900.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.