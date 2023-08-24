Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.41% of Chubb worth $2,739,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $237,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Chubb by 138.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.90. The company had a trading volume of 190,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,129. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,175 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

