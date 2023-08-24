Fmr LLC Has $2.14 Billion Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,718,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,875 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,136,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 131.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,827,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,211 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $178.50. 1,393,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.51. The company has a market cap of $245.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

