Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $11.00 at UBS Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 38.51% from the stock’s previous close.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of FL traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,055,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,139 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 45.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $2,540,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Foot Locker by 101.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 171,608 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

