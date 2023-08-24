Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 2,388 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises 1.8% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.2% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $15.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $362.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,780. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.50 and a 1 year high of $394.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.05.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

