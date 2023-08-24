Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires 205 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $532.89. The stock had a trading volume of 56,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,862. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.68.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

