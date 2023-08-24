Fortis Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.26. 498,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,568. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $50.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

