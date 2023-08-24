Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $205,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.17. The stock had a trading volume of 290,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,880. The firm has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

