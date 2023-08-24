Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 163,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 150,411 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $22,645,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2 %

FIS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 516,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,490. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $96.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.