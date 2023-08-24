Fortis Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 278,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,858. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

