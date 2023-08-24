Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading Up 3.1%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.81 and last traded at $66.73. Approximately 210,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 244,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.71.

Forward Air Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.92.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.23 per share, for a total transaction of $244,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,534.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.23 per share, for a total transaction of $244,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,534.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Schmitt acquired 16,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,335.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,213.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,186 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 137.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

