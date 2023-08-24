Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) is Goldentree Asset Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Goldentree Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,808 shares during the period. FOX makes up 4.2% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned about 0.24% of FOX worth $44,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in FOX by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.67. 962,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. FOX’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

