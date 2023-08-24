Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.29 and last traded at $38.29. Approximately 5,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 49,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $823.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79.

Get Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,327,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,648,000 after buying an additional 1,685,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,225,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,750,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $943,000.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.