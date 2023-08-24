Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Frax has a market capitalization of $805.57 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003834 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 806,723,780 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

