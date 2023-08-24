FY2025 EPS Estimates for NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) Increased by Analyst

NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for NorthWestern in a report released on Sunday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.74.
NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWestern
NorthWestern Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $61.24.
NorthWestern Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in NorthWestern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NorthWestern by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWestern
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How to Invest in Esports
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.