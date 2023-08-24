FY2025 EPS Estimates for NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) Increased by Analyst

NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for NorthWestern in a report released on Sunday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.74.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in NorthWestern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NorthWestern by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

