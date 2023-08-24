Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives $13.63 Average PT from Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GAMB shares. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

GAMB stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $604.75 million, a P/E ratio of 119.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

