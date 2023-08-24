Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives $13.63 Average PT from Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.13.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GAMB shares. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Trading Up 0.2 %
GAMB stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $604.75 million, a P/E ratio of 119.08 and a beta of 1.44.
Gambling.com Group Company Profile
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.
