GAP (NYSE:GPS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GAP Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,584,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is -374.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

Institutional Trading of GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in GAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in GAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

View Our Latest Report on GPS

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.