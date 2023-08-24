GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Insider Sells $24,101.00 in Stock

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 3,130 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $24,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kathleen Patricia Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 2,300 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $17,618.00.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,850. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 0.52. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 1,563.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on GCMG

About GCM Grosvenor

(Get Free Report)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is headquartered in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.