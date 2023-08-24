GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $67.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.68.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in GEE Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in GEE Group by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43,317 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GEE Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

