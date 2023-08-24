GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $67.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.68.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of GEE Group
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
