Gene Liu Sells 276 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) insider Gene Liu sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $50,880.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Gene Liu sold 149 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $29,798.51.

On Friday, August 4th, Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $286,487.65.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Gene Liu sold 337 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $65,715.00.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $191.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $267.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.60 and its 200 day moving average is $167.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

