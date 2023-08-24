Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) vs. Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Head to Head Comparison

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Genenta Science has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibrx has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Genenta Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Inhibrx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A Inhibrx -28,749.25% -5,168.31% -74.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genenta Science and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Genenta Science and Inhibrx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genenta Science N/A N/A -$8.93 million N/A N/A Inhibrx $2.19 million 387.65 -$145.23 million ($4.05) -4.80

Genenta Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inhibrx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genenta Science and Inhibrx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genenta Science 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inhibrx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Genenta Science presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 240.14%. Inhibrx has a consensus target price of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 128.05%. Given Genenta Science’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Summary

Genenta Science beats Inhibrx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also develops INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company has collaboration with 2seventy bio, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

