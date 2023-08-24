GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) Stock Price Down 4.7%

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 30,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,256,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

