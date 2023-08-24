Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Golar LNG worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLNG. Wolfe Research downgraded Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.56. 130,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,751. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $73.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

