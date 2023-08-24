Goldentree Asset Management LP Invests $19.12 Million in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,124,000. Victoria’s Secret & Co. comprises 1.8% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned about 0.72% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 676,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,231. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

