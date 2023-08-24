Goldentree Asset Management LP Makes New $24.57 Million Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 193,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,570,000. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 2.3% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.40. 672,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,652. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

