Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

