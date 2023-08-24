Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,015 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

SPTM opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $56.48.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.